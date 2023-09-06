Goa SI’s wife unwittingly pulls trigger of pistol, gets injured

Panaji, Sep 6 The Goa police on Wednesday registered a case against a Sub Inspector of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) for leaving his service pistol at home, where his wife got injured due to an accidental gun shot.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi informed that the statement of the wife was recorded in which she stated that the incident occurred while cleaning the house.

“While cleaning the house she also began to clean the gun during which she accidentally pulled the trigger and got injured,” the police said.

Dalvi said that a forensic team was summoned to the site and it collected the bullet residue etc.

“Upon inquiry it was revealed that PSI Dhanu Boghati from Mapusa, Bardez - North Goa of IRB Police negligently left his service pistol unattended which resulted in this incident and hence an offence under section 338 IPC has been registered,” Dalvi said.

Sources said that the PSI's wife was rushed to a hospital after the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor