Goa's popular nightclub Curlies set to be demolished

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by the owner of Curlies challenging the order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) and upheld the authority's order to demolish the alleged illegal structure in which BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat was recently killed.

NGT was hearing an appeal that challenges the order of GCZMA directing demolishing of the structure.Co-owner Linet Nunes had filed a petition before the NGT challenging the order after taking the matter to the High Court of Bombay at Goa and eventually Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, in a setback to Goa Police, a Mapusa court on Wednesday granted bail to Edwin Nunes, owner of Curlies restaurant, who was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) in the Sonali Phogat death case.The special court also rejected a police request seeking custody of the other two accused who were also arrested under the NDPS Act and are presently in judicial custody.The Curlies owner, along with two other drug peddlers – Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar – was arrested in the alleged murder of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat under the NDPS Act.