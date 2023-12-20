Goa's RGP declares candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Panaji, Dec 20 Much before the national parties could decide their candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) has declared their candidates for two seats in the coastal state.

RGP Chief Manoj Parab has been declared as North Goa candidate, while Rubert Pereira will contest from South Goa.

Congress had levelled allegations against the RGP that it is the ‘B-Team’ of BJP, however the regional party has always rejected the allegations.

RGP had secured 9.46 per cent vote in the 2022 Assembly election after fielding candidates in 38 constituencies.

During the public meeting held on Tuesday, RGP's lone MLA Viresh Borkar criticised the BJP government over many issues and said that it has failed to protect the rights of locals.

“We have formed a political party to save the identity of Goa. However, we were mocked. But we will continue to work in the interest of people,” Borkar said.

Targeting the BJP over ‘Mhadei’ River issue, Borkar questioned the leaders of the saffron party, saying, "how they allowed the diversion of water to Karnataka despite having ‘double engine’ governments.

“We are facing acute shortage of water, but the government is not serious. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is mum over the issue,” he said.

RGP MLA Borkar also criticised North Goa MP Shripad Naik and South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha for not raising the Mhadei issue in the parliament.

“Congress has always called us ‘B-team’. Now they want us to support them for the Lok Sabha election. If they wanted our support then the INDIA alliance should have met us and discussed,” Manoj Parab said.

“Congress is a factory of supplying MLAs to BJP. Everyone knows this… Congress is not the saviour of anyone,” Parab said.

