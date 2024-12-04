Gold and Silver Prices Surge in Bullion Market Amid Wedding Season

Wedding season is around and people are purchasing the jewelry. However, the gold and silver prices rose in the bullion market today, with 24-carat gold increasing by ₹96 to ₹76,420 per 10 grams. Silver also saw an increase of ₹370 per kilogram, opening at an average of ₹90,350 per kg. Rates were issued by IBJN, and GST is not included in these prices. Variations of ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 may occur across cities.

Gold and Silver Prices Across Major Cities:

Delhi:

Gold: ₹77,963 per 10 grams (down from ₹78,163 yesterday and slightly up from ₹77,693 on November 28).

Silver: ₹94,700 per kg (up from ₹94,500 yesterday).

Jaipur:

Gold: ₹77,956 per 10 grams (down from ₹78,156 yesterday, and up from ₹77,686 on November 28).

Silver: ₹94,400 per kg.

Lucknow:

Gold: ₹77,510 per 10 grams (down from ₹78,179 yesterday and slightly up from ₹77,709 on November 28).

These fluctuations in gold and silver prices reflect ongoing changes in the bullion market, influenced by various global and domestic factors.