Gold and Silver Prices Surge in Bullion Market Amid Wedding Season
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 4, 2024 03:03 PM2024-12-04T15:03:15+5:302024-12-04T15:04:30+5:30
Wedding season is around and people are purchasing the jewelry. However, the gold and silver prices rose in the bullion market today, with 24-carat gold increasing by ₹96 to ₹76,420 per 10 grams. Silver also saw an increase of ₹370 per kilogram, opening at an average of ₹90,350 per kg. Rates were issued by IBJN, and GST is not included in these prices. Variations of ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 may occur across cities.
Gold and Silver Prices Across Major Cities:
Delhi:
Gold: ₹77,963 per 10 grams (down from ₹78,163 yesterday and slightly up from ₹77,693 on November 28).
Silver: ₹94,700 per kg (up from ₹94,500 yesterday).
Jaipur:
Gold: ₹77,956 per 10 grams (down from ₹78,156 yesterday, and up from ₹77,686 on November 28).
Silver: ₹94,400 per kg.
Lucknow:
Gold: ₹77,510 per 10 grams (down from ₹78,179 yesterday and slightly up from ₹77,709 on November 28).
These fluctuations in gold and silver prices reflect ongoing changes in the bullion market, influenced by various global and domestic factors.