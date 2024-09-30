Gold Bars Concealed Inside Mobile Phone Recovered from Passenger Traveling from Dammam to Delhi (Watch Video)

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport intercepted a passenger travelling from Dammam to Delhi and recovered two gold bars weighing approximately 200 grams. The gold was concealed within the battery slot of a mobile phone.

The arrest took place based on intelligence reports that alerted Customs officials to the potential smuggling attempt. Upon examination, the officials discovered the hidden gold bars, which are valued at a substantial amount in the market.

Gold Bars Recovered From Delhi Airport

#WATCH | On the basis of intelligence, one pax travelling from Dammam to Delhi was intercepted by Customs at IGI Airport, Delhi to recover 02 Gold bars (weighing 200 grams approx) concealed inside the battery slot of the mobile. Further investigation is underway: Customs… pic.twitter.com/MTyciZuh6R — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2024

Customs authorities have initiated further investigations.