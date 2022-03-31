Gold bars weighing 700 grams seized at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad, March 31 Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here seized nearly 700 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai on Thursday.

Six gold bars weighing 699.5 grams and valued at Rs 37.30 lakh were detected and seized from a male passenger who arrived by Air India flight AI-952 from Dubai, Customs officials said.

He had concealed the gold in his check-in baggage. Further investigation was on.

This is the third gold seizure by Customs at Hyderabad Airport this week.

On Tuesday, Customs officials had detected and seized 231.5 grams of gold, valued at Rs 12.33 lakh, from a male passenger who arrived by AI-952 from Dubai. The gold was coated with rhodium and concealed as small rings between beads of two neck chains hidden in garments in check-in baggage.

Earlier, on March 26, 255.6 grams of gold, valued at Rs 13.63 lakh, was seized from a male passenger who arrived by 6E-25 from Dubai. According to Customs officials, the gold was coated with silver and concealed inside the supporting metal frame of the trolley bag.

