Gold hidden inside sandals caught at Calicut Airport

Officials stationed at the airport have thwarted the gold smuggling plot. One has been arrested at the Calicut airport in Kerala. The smuggler was caught red-handed at the airport. Various methods are used for smuggling gold. Authorities questioned a man who arrived at Calicut airport from Dubai. His luggage was checked. But nothing was found. At that moment, the attention of the officers turned to his slippers. The heels of his sandals looked a little different. Officials noticed that the stitching had been done recently. Authorities told the passenger to take off his slippers. His stone was removed. An envelope was found in it. Two plastic bags were found in it. It contained two gold coins. Officers found gold coins in both slippers. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.