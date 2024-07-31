Gold Import Rules: How Much Gold Can You Bring to India? Weight Limits, Customs Duty, and Regulations Explained

India has seen a surge in gold buyers, coinciding with a notable increase in gold prices. However, the recent budget has led to a price reduction of Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per gram. This decline is attributed to the strength of the dollar and a sustained downturn in the bullion market, prompting many to seize the opportunity to purchase gold. It's worth noting that gold is heavily taxed in India.

The rise in gold prices in India has driven people to Dubai, where gold is cheaper due to lower taxes. However, Indian regulations restrict the amount of gold one can bring back from Dubai to one kilogram per person. Additionally, it is illegal to sell gold brought from Dubai within India. When bringing gold from Dubai to India, the government imposes a customs duty of at least 38 percent on the value of the gold.

Gold Import Limits and Tax-Free Allowances

To minimize customs duty when bringing gold from Dubai to India, adhere to the following limits: