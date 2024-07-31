Gold Import Rules: How Much Gold Can You Bring to India? Weight Limits, Customs Duty, and Regulations Explained
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 31, 2024 04:06 PM2024-07-31T16:06:55+5:302024-07-31T16:07:30+5:30
India has seen a surge in gold buyers, coinciding with a notable increase in gold prices. However, the recent ...
India has seen a surge in gold buyers, coinciding with a notable increase in gold prices. However, the recent budget has led to a price reduction of Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per gram. This decline is attributed to the strength of the dollar and a sustained downturn in the bullion market, prompting many to seize the opportunity to purchase gold. It's worth noting that gold is heavily taxed in India.
The rise in gold prices in India has driven people to Dubai, where gold is cheaper due to lower taxes. However, Indian regulations restrict the amount of gold one can bring back from Dubai to one kilogram per person. Additionally, it is illegal to sell gold brought from Dubai within India. When bringing gold from Dubai to India, the government imposes a customs duty of at least 38 percent on the value of the gold.
Gold Import Limits and Tax-Free Allowances
To minimize customs duty when bringing gold from Dubai to India, adhere to the following limits:
- For Male Passengers: Those who have resided in Dubai for at least one year can bring up to 20 grams of gold, provided its value does not exceed Rs 50,000.
- For Female Passengers: Women can bring up to 40 grams of gold ornaments, with a maximum value of Rs 1 lakh.
- For Children: Children who have lived in Dubai for more than one year are allowed to bring tax-free gold jewelry, though gold coins and biscuits are not permitted.