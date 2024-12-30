Gold Price Today: 24-Carat Drops by Rs 10; Check Rates in Your City

Gold prices in India saw a slight decline as of December 30, compared to the previous week. The rate for 24-carat gold stood at Rs 7,800.3 per gram, marking a decrease of Rs 10. Similarly, the price of 22-carat gold was recorded at Rs 7,151.3 per gram, reflecting a dip of Rs 10.

Gold Price Trends and City-Wise Rates

The fluctuation in 24-carat gold prices over the past week was recorded at -0.73%, while the monthly change stood at -0.01%.

Gold Prices Across Major Cities (per 10 grams):

Delhi: 24-carat gold priced at Rs 78,003.3; 22-carat at Rs 71,650.

Mumbai: 24-carat gold priced at Rs 78,000; 22-carat at Rs 71,500.

Chennai: 24-carat gold priced at Rs 78,000; 22-carat at Rs 71,500.

Kolkata: 24-carat gold priced at Rs 78,000; 22-carat at Rs 71,500.

Key factors influencing gold prices in India include international gold rates, the exchange rate of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar, demand and supply trends, interest rates, government policies and import duties, global economic scenarios, and demand from the jewellery and industrial sectors.