Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Drops Rs 873 per 10 Grams; Check 24-Carat Rates in Your City

Gold prices declined sharply in the bullion market amid the wedding season, while silver saw a significant rise. The price of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs 873 to Rs 75,868 per 10 grams, and 23-carat gold fell by Rs 870 to Rs 75,563. The average rate for 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 800 to Rs 69,494 per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold was down Rs 655 to Rs 56,900 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver prices surged by Rs 1,332, opening at Rs 88,051 per kilogram.

These rates, issued by the IB, do not include GST, and variations of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 may exist across cities.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi

According to Live Mint, gold prices in the Delhi bullion market on Monday, December 2, stood at Rs 78,136 per 10 grams, down from Rs 78,713 per 10 grams recorded on November 26. Silver prices today were Rs 94,500 per kilogram, slightly lower than the Rs 94,700 per kilogram recorded on December 1.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai

In Mumbai, gold prices were Rs 78,017 per 10 grams on Monday, compared to Rs 78,147 on Sunday and Rs 78,567 last week. Silver prices in Mumbai stood at Rs 93,800 per kilogram today, down from Rs 94,000 per kilogram yesterday.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata Today

In Kolkata, gold prices are Rs 78,510 per 10 grams, up from Rs 78,145 yesterday but down from Rs 78,565 last week. Silver prices in the city have risen to Rs 95,300 per kilogram today, compared to Rs 95,500 per kilogram yesterday.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai Today

Gold prices in Chennai increased to Rs 77,011 per 10 grams today, compared to Rs 78,141 on Sunday and Rs 78,561 last week. Silver prices in Chennai also rose slightly, standing at Rs 102,600 per kilogram today, down from Rs 102,800 per kilogram yesterday.