Gold Rate Today: 24-Carat Gold Prices Drop by Rs 1,519; Check Details

Gold and silver prices have seen a significant drop in the bullion market on Tuesday, bringing good news for those looking to buy these precious metals for weddings. The price of 24-carat gold has decreased by Rs 1,519, now standing at Rs 75,321 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver prices have fallen by Rs 2,554, with silver opening at Rs 88,305 per kilogram today. These rates, issued by IBBa, do not include GST.

Prices of 14-23 Carat Gold

The prices of various gold purities have fallen today. The price of 23-carat gold has decreased by Rs 1,513, bringing it to Rs 75,019 per 10 grams. The price of 22-carat gold has dropped by Rs 1,391, now priced at Rs 68,994. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold has fallen by Rs 1,139, with its price at Rs 56,491 per 10 grams. The price of 14-carat gold has decreased by Rs 888, now standing at Rs 44,063 per 10 grams.

Importance of Recognizing Purity

As the wedding season approaches, it’s crucial to check the purity of gold before making a purchase. Experts recommend buying only hallmarked gold jewelry from trusted jewelers to avoid any potential fraud.