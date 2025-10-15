Gold Rate Today: Price Rises to Record High Ahead of Dhanteras; Check City-Wise Rates

Ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras, price of gold and sliver are seen touching all time highs and has reached above Rs. 1,3 Lakhs per 10 grams on October 15. International bullion reached a high of $4,179.79 due to renewed US-China trade tensions and anticipation of further US Federal Reserve rate cuts. According to Good returns, gold rates across all categories increased .

Rates of major precious metal have soared between 58% and 80% this year and has gain across the commodity markets. Gold's rally is driven by robust central bank buying, increased ETF inflows, and Federal Reserve rate cuts. Even tough the price of gold has increased ahead dhanteras and laxmi pujan due to deep rooted tradition it is unlikely to be affected. Experts suggest that inflation and the gold rally may drive consumers to buy smaller amounts of physical gold, such as coins rather than jewelry sets. Today is also Pushya Nakshatra, an auspicious day for gold purchases.

Gold Purity and Rate (Rs per 10g): 24 Karat: Rs 1,28,360, 22 Karat: Rs 1,17,660, 18 Karat: Rs 96,270

City 24K (Rs) 22K (Rs) 18K (Rs) Chennai Rs 12,901 Rs 11,826 Rs 9,771 Mumbai Rs 12,836 Rs 11,766 Rs 9,627 Delhi Rs 12,851 Rs 11,781 Rs 9,647 Kolkata Rs 12,836 Rs 11,766 Rs 9,627 Bangalore Rs 12,836 Rs 11,766 Rs 9,627 Hyderabad Rs 12,836 Rs 11,766 Rs 9,627 Kerala Rs 12,836 Rs 11,766 Rs 9,627 Pune Rs 12,836 Rs 11,766 Rs 9,627 Vadodara Rs 12,841 Rs 11,771 Rs 9,632 Ahmedabad Rs 12,841 Rs 11,771 Rs 9,632 Jaipur Rs 12,851 Rs 11,781 Rs 9,647 Lucknow Rs 12,851 Rs 11,781 Rs 9,647 Coimbatore Rs 12,901 Rs 11,826 Rs 9,771 Madurai Rs 12,901 Rs 11,826 Rs 9,771 Vijayawada Rs 12,836 Rs 11,766 Rs 9,627 Patna Rs 12,874 Rs 11,801 Rs 9,657 Nagpur Rs 12,836 Rs 11,766 Rs 9,627 Chandigarh Rs 12,851 Rs 11,781 Rs 9,647 Surat Rs 12,841 Rs 11,771 Rs 9,632 Bhubaneswar Rs 12,836 Rs 11,766 Rs 9,627

Joita Sen, a Director at Senco Gold and Diamonds, observes that customers are still very interested in buying gold, even though prices have recently gone up. She told Money Control that this is because of the current holiday and wedding season. Sen points out that gold continues to be popular as both something people feel good about buying and a reliable investment. Customers are choosing less heavy jewelry or trading in old gold to stay within their budget. In general, people are still very excited about gold because it's an important part of celebrations.