Gold Rate Today: Price Rises to Record High Ahead of Dhanteras; Check City-Wise Rates

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 15, 2025 11:53 IST2025-10-15T11:42:58+5:302025-10-15T11:53:26+5:30

Ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras, price of gold and sliver are seen touching all time highs and has reached above Rs. 1,3 Lakhs per 10 grams on October 15. International bullion reached a high of $4,179.79 due to renewed US-China trade tensions and anticipation of further US Federal Reserve rate cuts. According to Good returns, gold rates across all categories increased .

Rates of major precious metal have soared between 58% and 80% this year and has gain across the commodity markets. Gold's rally is driven by robust central bank buying, increased ETF inflows, and Federal Reserve rate cuts. Even tough the price of gold has increased ahead dhanteras and laxmi pujan  due to deep rooted tradition it is unlikely to be affected. Experts suggest that inflation and the gold rally may drive consumers to buy smaller amounts of physical gold, such as coins rather than jewelry sets. Today is also Pushya Nakshatra, an auspicious day for gold purchases. 

Gold Purity and Rate (Rs per 10g): 24 Karat: Rs 1,28,360, 22 Karat: Rs 1,17,660, 18 Karat: Rs 96,270

City 

24K (Rs) 

22K (Rs) 

18K (Rs)

Chennai

Rs 12,901

Rs 11,826 

Rs 9,771

Mumbai

Rs 12,836

Rs 11,766

Rs 9,627

Delhi

Rs 12,851 

Rs 11,781 

Rs 9,647

Kolkata 

Rs 12,836 

Rs 11,766

Rs 9,627

Bangalore

Rs 12,836 

Rs 11,766 

Rs 9,627

Hyderabad 

Rs 12,836

Rs 11,766

Rs 9,627

Kerala

Rs 12,836

Rs 11,766

Rs 9,627

Pune 

Rs 12,836

Rs 11,766 

Rs 9,627

Vadodara 

Rs 12,841 

Rs 11,771

Rs 9,632

Ahmedabad 

Rs 12,841 

Rs 11,771

Rs 9,632

Jaipur 

Rs 12,851

Rs 11,781 

Rs 9,647

Lucknow 

Rs 12,851 

Rs 11,781

Rs 9,647

Coimbatore 

Rs 12,901 

Rs 11,826 

Rs 9,771

Madurai 

Rs 12,901 

Rs 11,826 

Rs 9,771

Vijayawada

Rs 12,836 

Rs 11,766 

Rs 9,627

Patna 

Rs 12,874

Rs 11,801 

Rs 9,657

Nagpur 

Rs 12,836 

Rs 11,766 

Rs 9,627

Chandigarh 

Rs 12,851 

Rs 11,781 

Rs 9,647

Surat 

Rs 12,841

Rs 11,771 

Rs 9,632

Bhubaneswar 

Rs 12,836 

Rs 11,766 

Rs 9,627

Joita Sen, a Director at Senco Gold and Diamonds, observes that customers are still very interested in buying gold, even though prices have recently gone up. She told Money Control that this is because of the current holiday and wedding season. Sen points out that gold continues to be popular as both something people feel good about buying and a reliable investment. Customers are choosing less heavy jewelry or trading in old gold to stay within their budget. In general, people are still very excited about gold because it's an important part of celebrations.

