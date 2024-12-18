Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Prices Rise as 24-Carat Hits Rs 7818.3 per Gram

Gold prices saw an uptick on Wednesday, with the rate for 24-carat gold rising to Rs 7818.3 per gram, marking an increase of Rs 130.0. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold also experienced a rise, reaching Rs 7168.3 per gram, up by Rs 120.0.

The price of 24-carat gold has experienced a fluctuation of 2.05% over the past week, while it has dropped by 2.0% in the last month. Meanwhile, the price of silver remains steady at Rs 95,500.0 per kg.

Gold Rate in Delhi:

The current gold rate in Delhi stands at Rs 78,183.0 for 10 grams, marking an increase from Rs 78,053.0 on 17-12-2024. However, it has seen a decrease from Rs 79,653.0 recorded a week ago, on 12-12-2024.

Gold Rate in Chennai:

The gold rate in Chennai today is Rs 78,031.0 for 10 grams, showing a rise from Rs 77,901.0 on 17-12-2024. Compared to Rs 79,501.0 on 12-12-2024, there has been a decline in the price.

Gold Rate in Mumbai:

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is Rs 78,037.0 for 10 grams, reflecting an increase from Rs 77,907.0 on 17-12-2024. Despite the rise, it remains lower than the Rs 79,507.0 rate from 12-12-2024.