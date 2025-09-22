Gold Rates on September 22: Yellow Metal Crosses ₹1,11,000 Ahead of Dussehra – Check Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, and Other Cities

Gold and silver prices surged to record highs today on the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), driven by gains in global bullion rates and strong safe-haven demand. MCX gold climbed ₹1,343, or 1.22%, to ₹1,11,166 per 10 grams from the previous close of ₹1,09,847, while silver rose ₹2,827, or 2.17%, to ₹1,32,665 per kg from ₹1,29,838. International markets mirrored the trend, with spot gold reaching $3,709.29 per ounce and US futures touching $3,743.40. Spot silver surged to $43.64 per ounce, nearing a 14-year high, reflecting heightened risk aversion and portfolio hedging preferences globally.

Gold and Silver as Safe-Haven Assets

The rally in MCX gold and silver was also underpinned by safe-haven buying amid declines in riskier assets, including Indian equities, following concerns about the US H-1B visa fee hike. Experts note that these metals continue to be reliable portfolio protectors during volatile market conditions. Over the last 20 years, gold has risen by over 1,200%, from ₹7,638 in 2005 to above ₹1,00,000 in mid-2025, while silver gained 668.84%. Year-to-date, gold prices are up 31%, consistently hitting new highs, and silver has maintained levels above ₹1 lakh/kg for three consecutive weeks, reinforcing their status as top-performing assets.

City-Wise Gold and Silver Rates on September 22, 2025

Mumbai

Gold bullion: ₹1,11,860/10 gm

MCX gold: ₹1,11,453/10 gm

Silver bullion: ₹1,32,510/kg

MCX silver 999: ₹1,32,675/kg

Delhi

Gold bullion: ₹1,11,670/10 gm

MCX gold: ₹1,11,453/10 gm

Silver bullion: ₹1,32,290/kg

MCX silver 999: ₹1,32,675/kg

Kolkata

Gold bullion: ₹96,680/10 gm

MCX gold: ₹1,11,453/10 gm

Silver bullion: ₹1,07,320/kg

MCX silver 999: ₹1,32,675/kg

Bengaluru

Gold bullion: ₹1,11,710/10 gm

MCX gold: ₹1,11,453/10 gm

Silver bullion: ₹1,32,340/kg

MCX silver 999: ₹1,32,675/kg

Hyderabad

Gold bullion: ₹1,12,040/10 gm

MCX gold: ₹1,11,453/10 gm

Silver bullion: ₹1,32,720/kg

MCX silver 999: ₹1,32,675/kg

Chennai

Gold bullion: ₹1,12,190/10 gm

MCX gold: ₹1,11,453/10 gm

Silver bullion: ₹1,32,900/kg

MCX silver 999: ₹1,32,675/kg

Note: Retail buyers may incur additional making charges, taxes, and GST, which can increase the final purchase price at local jewellery stores.