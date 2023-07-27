Gold seller stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, July 27 A man, who used to sell gold to jewellers, was stabbed to death in the national capital's Karol Bagh area, a police official said on Thursday, adding that they have identified two suspects out of four.

The deceased has been identified as Pratap Jadhav, a resident of Maharashtra's Sangli district.

The official said that on Wednesday night at around 10.45 p.m., the Karol Bagh police station received a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident inside a house in Beadonpura area.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot and foundJadhav lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries.

"The police recovered cash amounting to Rs 39.50 lakhs from the room where the body was found. After examining the CCTV footage near the scene of the crime, four suspects were identified. Among them, two were employees of the deceased identified as Ganesh and Sudeep," the official said.

"Sudeep, a resident of Karnataka, has been apprehended through local intelligence. A manhunt has been initiated to apprehend the remaining accused, who are still at large. Further investigation is underway to connect all the pieces of evidence."

