Gold worth Rs 3.8 cr seized at Coimbatore airport, one arrested

As many as 11 passengers travelling on a flight from Sharjah to Coimbatore were intercepted, and one of them was arrested by the Coimbatore Directorate of Revenue Intelligence after 6.62 kilogram of gold worth Rs 3.8 crore was seized from his possession at Coimbatore airport on Friday.

"The total quantity of the foreign origin gold seized 6.62 kgs valued at approx Rs 3.8 Crore," officials said on Saturday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Arjunan (43), and he hails from Kallakurichi district. Further investigation is underway, they added.

In a similar incident, two passengers who arrived from Singapore, on March 8 were arrested at Chennai airport for carrying gold weighing 6.8 kg valued at Rs 3.32 crores.

Chennai Customs in a tweet said, "Based on Intel, 2 pax who arrived from Singapore by AI-347 and 6E-52 were intercepted by Customs on 07.03.23. On search of their baggage, gold totally weighing 6.8 kg valued at Rs 3.32 crore was recovered/ seized under the CA,1962. Pax were arrested and further investigation is on."

( With inputs from ANI )

