Golden job opportunity in East coast railways! Apply today

There is good news for those who want to work in Indian Railways. If you also want to work in railways, this is a great opportunity for you. Meanwhile, East Coast Railway had decided to recruit trainee posts, for which they had invited applications from aspiring candidates. Eligible candidates can apply online by joining the official site of Railway Recruitment Cell, Bhubaneswar, rrcbbs.org.in. But keep in mind that you have to apply for these positions today. The last date to apply for these apprenticeships is March 07, 2022. A total of 756 posts in the East Coast Railway will be filled through this recruitment drive.

According to the notification, the applicant must have passed 10th examination or its equivalent (under 10 + 2 examination system) with at least 50% marks from a recognized board and must also have a national certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT / SCVT.

Age limit

According to the notification, the age limit of the applicant should be between 15 to 24 years.

Selection process

According to the notification, the candidate will be selected on the basis of merit list. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of matriculation average (minimum 50% (total) marks) as well as ITI (in which the trainee is to be trained) marks.

This is the application fee

To participate in this recruitment, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100.