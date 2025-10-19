Golden Power: Indian Women Now Hold 24,000 Tonnes of Gold, Outshining Global Investors

Gold prices in India have skyrocketed in recent days — but that hasn’t stopped Indians, especially women, from indulging in their timeless love for the yellow metal. Once priced under ₹1 lakh per 10 grams just a year ago, gold has now soared past ₹1.25 lakh. Yet, the glitter of gold continues to captivate Indian households. The craze is so strong that Indian women today collectively own more gold than the reserves of five major nations — including the United States. Yes, you read that right — Indian women now possess a stunning 24,000 tonnes of gold!

For generations, Indian women have viewed gold not just as jewellery but as security, power, and pride. It remains their most trusted form of investment — one that shines brighter with every price hike. Interestingly, a growing number of women are now investing in gold coins instead of traditional ornaments, signaling a shift from adornment to smart financial strategy. With gold rates climbing steeply, many of them are reaping impressive returns on their glittering savings.

At the NDTV World Summit, Sachin Jain, Regional CEO of the World Gold Council, praised Indian homemakers as the world’s “smartest investors.” He noted that no one invests as consistently and wisely in gold as Indian women do — little by little, yet powerfully. According to the World Gold Council, the 24,000 tonnes of gold owned by Indian women make up 11% of all the gold in the world. That’s more than the combined reserves of America (8,133 tonnes), Germany (3,350 tonnes), Italy (2,451 tonnes), France (2,437 tonnes), and Russia (2,329 tonnes). Truly, when it comes to gold, no one outshines the women of India.