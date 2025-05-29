Gonda Demolition Drive: 25-Year-Old Madrasa Allegedly Built on Government Land Demolished in Uttar Pradesh

The Gonda administration has taken bulldozer action against alleged illegal encroachment by demolishing the Madrasa Ahle Sunnah, which was built on government land in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, May 29. The district administration carried out the demolition under Section 67 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code on the instructions of District Magistrate Neha Sharma.

According to the information, Madrasa Ahle Sunnah had been constructed illegally for the past 25 years on government land designated as a barn area in Nauwa village. The madrasa was constructed without valid permission or official recognition, as per the News 18 Hindi report. Following this, DM Neha Sharma directed the tehsil administration to take immediate action.

Gonda, Uttar Pradesh: In Khodare police station area, a madrasa illegally constructed on government pond land in Nauvwa village was demolished by the administration on the instructions of District Magistrate Neha Sharma. The madrasa, built 25 years ago on Gata No. 67, covering… pic.twitter.com/SGc2BZT9ca — IANS (@ians_india) May 29, 2025

"In the district, we are ensuring the removal of encroachments on public and government lands and this is being carried out as part of a massive movement. Recently, in Mankapur tehsil's Nauvwa village, an issue arose regarding illegal construction on pond land, where a madrasa was being operated. Following an eviction order, the structure was demolished and the government land was secured," said DM Neha Sharma.

A joint team from the Revenue Department and police, led by the Tehsildar of Mankapur tehsil, reached the village and conducted the demolition operation. Adequate security arrangements were made to prevent any untoward incidents during the process. The administration also warned madrasa operators that strict legal action would be taken if they attempted to encroach on government land again in the future.

Also Read | Ujjain Demolition Drive: Residents Stage Sit-in Protest Near Begambagh Opposing Action.

District Magistrate Neha Sharma stated firmly that illegal occupation of government land would not be tolerated under any circumstances. “A special drive is underway to remove encroachments across the district. The action taken in Nauwa village is part of this campaign. We will ensure that government land is freed from encroachment and is properly utilised,” she said, urging citizens to report any illegal occupation to the authorities for prompt action.

The demolition has caused a stir among illegal occupants in Nauwa village and surrounding areas. The administration has also formed teams to inspect other suspected encroachments, and they are currently assessing the status of government land in the region. The Tehsildar confirmed that the action was taken lawfully under Section 67 and that similar strict action would continue in the future.