Gonda Train Accident: Passenger Standing Beside 8 Derailed Bogies of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Says 'Narrow Escape, It's a Miracle'

Sometimes, a miracle happened; this time, one of the passengers of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident narrowly escaped the fate on Thursday, after at least eight bogies of express trains derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, killing four passengers.

A passenger who survived the death, posted a video, however we are unable to find the clip, but according to the NDTV.com report the survivor, standing beside the derailed air-conditioned coaches that have come off the tracks, said in the video: "I escaped narrowly. It's a miracle that I am alive. Please don't worry about me. I am safe."

Meanwhile, Gonda District Magistrate Neha Sharma said, "Eight coaches have derailed and four casualties have been reported so far, all others have been rescued. All available ambulances have reached here and locals have supported us in rescue operation."

Visuals From Gonda Train Accident Site

#WATCH | Visuals from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, where coaches of the Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express derailed. Rescue operation underway.



"One person has died in the incident, 7 injured " says Pankaj Singh, CPRO, North Eastern Railway pic.twitter.com/UyKlUsJFfx — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

The ambulances has reached the spot and the rescue operations has begin at the accident site. Indian Railways issued Helpline numbers. The helpline number established in Lucknow is - 8957409292 and the helpline number in Gonda is - 8957400965.

According to the reports, the accident took place at around 2.37 pm on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh's Relief Commissioner informed on X (formerly Twitter) that one NDRF team each was sent from Lucknow and Balrampur to Gonda.

"Five ambulances were deployed for rescue operations in the train accident and orders have been given to send more ambulances to the spot. First aid is being given to the injured. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. SDRF teams sent from three districts to expedite relief operations," it said on X.