Good News! 7th pay commission: Central govt employees to get hike in dearness allowance

There is good news for government employees. This is because the dearness allowance of government employees will now be increased. The central government is likely to take a decision soon to increase the dearness allowance by 3 per cent. The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to increase the dearness allowance by 3 per cent. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced that employees will be given 31% DA,.



According to the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), inflation allowance of 33 per cent is being paid to Central Government employees till September 2021. Their inflation allowance has been increased by about 2 per cent. CPI means that if the consumer price index stays at 125, the inflation allowance could increase by another 3 per cent. If the central government raises the inflation allowance by 3 per cent, the inflation allowance of employees could be increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent. It will be paid from January 2022. If the inflation allowance is increased by 3%, the salary can be increased by Rs 20,000.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that his government had implemented the new pay scale from this month, benefitting 2.25 lakh employees. It is important to note that the move has put an additional burden of Rs 6,000 crore annually on the state exchequer.DA will be given from the due date and it cost the exchequer ₹500 crore.

Earlier, government employees were given 28 per cent inflation allowance. Apart from this, the annual income limit for availing welfare schemes and pensions has also been increased from Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000.