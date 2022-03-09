Good news! 7th Pay Commission: Modi government to announce increase in dearness allowance on March 16

Central government employees are likely to receive good news on March 16. The dearness allowance (DA) of government employees will be increased by three per cent. The first employees get dearness allowance at the rate of 31 per cent, but it will be increased to 34 per cent, which means a huge increase in the salaries of central employees.

The increase will be announced in January

The government may announce an increase in dearness allowance before Holi. The dearness allowance of the employees was to be increased from January 2022. But now the government is expected to announce a DA hike on March 16.

The meeting may take place on March 16

As per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, dearness allowance is declared on the basic pay of the employees. It is expected that the government will announce an increase in the dearness allowance at its March 16 cabinet meeting. The increase has not been announced due to the election code of conduct.

The central government's decision will benefit more than 50 lakh central employees and 65 lakh pensioners. In addition, the DA will be calculated again in July 2022.

Central employees are expected to be paid the full amount of the new DA after Holi, including the March salary. After Holi, the employees will get all the money for the last two months. If your basic salary is between 18,000 to 56,900 rupees. And if you deduct DA at the rate of 34%, your DA will be Rs 19,346 per month. At the same time, the employees are getting arrears of Rs 17,639.

The total DA of the employees will be increased by Rs. 1707. Calculated on an annual basis, it is around Rs 20,484. Employees will be paid 2 months arrears in March, so Rs 38692 will be credited to their account.

