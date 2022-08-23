Goods train derail near Bhubaneswar railway station, several trains halted

After five wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station on Monday night, rail movement on the route has been partially affected.

According to sources, the mishap took place at around 8.35 pm while the train was on its way to Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Chakradharpur Division.

Due to the derailment at Bhubaneswar station yard, some trains are likely to be affected partially, sources informed.

Affected Trains and Their Present Status:-

Hirakhand Express stranded at Home Signal.

Rajdhani Express was detained at Mancheswar.

Jan Shatabdi was stranded before Bhubaneswar.

Junagarh Road Express is yet to place at Station.

Puri-Durg, Tapaswini, Puri-Gandhidham, and Puri-Howrah were detained en route toward Bhubaneswar Station.

"Around 8:30 pm, 5 wagons of a goods train en route to Bhubaneswar were derailed. One wagon will be rerailed now & traffic will become normal by 8 am," DRM Khurda Rd Rinkesh Roy told ANI.

"Traffic is affected on the Bhubaneswar-Kolkata route. Howrah-Chennai route is fine," He added.

He stated, "some trains will be cancelled and morning by 8 am, all trains will run normally. But some local passenger trains will be cancelled. Many trains between Kolkata and Chennai have been affected due to this accident. Passengers are sleeping at the station as they are unable to return to their homes or Hotels."

( With inputs from ANI )

