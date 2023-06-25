"Goods train overshot red signal, leading to derailment..." South Eastern Railway Official on Bankura train accident

Bankura (West Bengal) [India], June 25 : After two goods trains collided at Onda railway station in Bankura, a railway official said that the goods train (BCN) overshot the red signal, didn't stop, and derailed with the BRN maintenance train.

The railways have restored the UP Mail Line and UP Loop Line, and train movement has resumed. Eleven trains have been cancelled so far.

"A goods train was standing in the loop line, and another train was supposed to stop at the signal, but it overshot the red signal, leading to derailment. Restoration work was completed around 7.30 a.m., and the first train has been moved from the site at around 8.30 a.m. As of now, 11 trains have been cancelled," Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, CPRO South Eastern Railway told ANI.

The accident came just weeks after the horrific triple train collision involving the Coromandel Express and two other trains in Odisha's Balasore that claimed at least 275 lives and injured 1,000.

