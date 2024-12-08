Google Maps Error Strands Bihar Family in Dense Karnataka Forest on Way to Goa

In recent times, there have been several incidents of accidents caused by people getting lost due to Google Maps. A similar incident has now come to light. A family from Bihar, using Google Maps, began their journey from Ujjain to Goa. However, due to incorrect directions from Google Maps, the family ended up stuck in the dense forests of Karnataka. The family of two men and two women had to spend the night in the jungle.

No food or water, no network; spent the night in the dense forest

The family traveling from Ujjain to Goa was led by Google Maps to the isolated and wrong route in the Shiroli forest due to a technical glitch. There was no settlement along the way, and they had no mobile network. After venturing deep into the forest, they realized they were lost. Not knowing the way, the family couldn't move forward or turn back. The situation became so dire that they had to sit in the dense forest overnight.

Police rescue the family from the forest

In a panic and helpless state, the family walked four kilometers in the early morning to find a network and called the emergency number 112. Upon receiving the call, Khanapur police acted swiftly to assist them. Assistant Sub-Inspector K.I. Badigar and Officer Jayaram Hanmanawar searched for the family and traveled 31 kilometers through the dense forest to reach them. After rescuing them from the forest, they provided food and water and guided them on the correct route to Goa.

Such dangerous incidents have occurred before

This is not the first incident where Google Maps has caused trouble for people. Last month, Google Maps showed the direction to an incomplete bridge in Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh, which led to the death of three people after they fell off the bridge. Apart from this incident, several similar events have occurred across the country. These incidents highlight that blind trust in technology can be dangerous.