Gopal Khemka Shot Dead: Patna Businessman and BJP Leader Killed in Gandhi Maidan Area; Police Launch Probe

Gopal Khemka, a businessman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was allegedly shot dead in the Gandhi Maidan area of Patna in Bihar on Friday night, July 4. Superintendent of Police (SP), Patna, Diksha told ANI on Saturday, "On the night of July 4, at around 11 pm, we received information that businessman Gopal Khemka has been shot dead in the south area of the Gandhi Maidan..." "The crime scene has been secured, and further investigation is underway... One bullet and one shell have been recovered."

The incident occurred when Khemka was on his way home near Panache Hotel in the Gandhi Maidan area. He resides in Twin Tower society, which is adjacent to the hotel. According to the eyewitness, the unidentified miscreant shot him and immediately fled. Khemka died on the spot, reported NDTV.

Also Read | Delhi Shooting Incident: Man With Multiple Criminal Cases Shot Dead in Najafgarh , Rivalry Angle Suspected.

Security guard Ram Paras, who is also an eyewitness to the incident, said, "I was on duty. When the horn was sounded, I came. Before I could open the gate, I had already heard the sound. When I opened the gate, I saw that sir (Gopal Khemka) was lying in the hall."

Who Is Gopal Khemka?

Gopal Khemka was a reputed businessman by profession and a BJP leader. Khemka's son, Gunjan, was murdered three years ago. Purnea MP Pappu Yadav alias Rajesh Ranjan, rushed to the spot after receiving the information last night.

इस बच्चे को क्या दिलासा दूं? सात साल

पहले गोपाल खेमका जी के पुत्र गुंजन

खेमका की हत्या हुई थी, उन्हें न्याय का भरोसा

दिलाने गया था। अगर उस वक्त सरकार

अपराधियों की साझीदार न बनकर, उनके

ख़िलाफ़ कठोर कार्रवाई करती तो आज

गोपाल खेमका जी की हत्या न होती!



जैसे ही सूचना मिली मैं वहां… pic.twitter.com/3i4zEoqc5f — Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) July 4, 2025

In a post on X, he slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government, saying "no one is safe in Bihar". "Bihar has become a sanctuary for criminals! Nitish ji, please spare Bihar," he said. According to Yadav, when Khemka's son was killed, if the government "at that time had not become a partner to the criminals and had taken strict action against them, Gopal Khemka would not have been murdered today".

"Gopal Khemka was a fine businessman and great social worker. His murder near his house, Gandhi Maidan Police Station is nearby... his family said the police arrived at the spot 1.30 hours after being informed," said BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav.

"This is a cause of concern for the administration. Officials should take it very seriously and the murderers should be nabbed and given strict punishment. The opposition is raising questions on law and order just for politics. Law and order is under control, however, this is an unfortunate incident which should not have happened," he claimed further.

"We need to understand that the (Nitish) government has lost its credibility. The honourable CM is in an unconscious state. The police should have been involved in basic intelligence, however, they are working to nab liquor smugglers so that they can earn something. The people have lost trust on the government," RJD leader Rishi Mishra said.

Gopal Khemka's Shankar Khemka said, "As people usually ask – whether there were any threats, any disputes, or any warning signs – we as a family are not aware of anything like that."