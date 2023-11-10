Gopal Rai urges Hry minister to divert all non-destined vehicles coming to Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 10 Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has written to his counterpart in Haryana, saying that the non-destined vehicles, which were supposed to be diverted to Eastern and Western peripheral expressways, were entering the national capital through borders.

Delhi Cabinet ministers including Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj had inspected the capital's borders along Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"I would like to bring to your kind notice that during the visit of Cabinet Ministers of Govt. of NCT of Delhi on various Delhi Borders in the night of 09-11-2023, it was noticed that non destined vehicles, which were supposed to be diverted through the Eastern and Western Peripheral ways are entering through the border and plying via Delhi for their out of Delhi destinations, causing vehicular air pollution in Delhi," stated Rai letter to Haryana Environment Minister, Mool Chand Sharma.

"In this regard, it is requested that directions be issued to the concerned to ensure that all the non-destined vehicles should be diverted through Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway right at their entry points before Delhi Border," the letter further stated.

"Accordingly, additional Enforcement Teams may be deployed at all the Entry Points to Peripheral ways to ensure the implementation of the aforesaid directions," the letter added.

