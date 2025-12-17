Gorakhpur Police Seize 30 Tonnes of Chemically Dyed Chickpeas; Here’s How To Check Adulterated Chana

The Food Safety Department in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur have seized nearly 30 tonnes of roasted chana (chickpeas), which were coloured with hazardous chemicals during a raid on Monday evening, December 17. The stock worth Rs 18 lakh was found to be adulterated with Auramine O (bright yellow fluorescent diarylmethane dye), which is used in cloth and leather products for colouring.

Auramine O can cause damage to the liver and kidneys and may increase the risk of cancer due to DNA changes. The adulterated stock found at Maa Tara Traders, Sahabganj Geeta Press, Shriram Dal Industries of Industrial Area Katni, Madhya Pradesh and SVG Pulses, Baluta Bazar of Chhattisgarh, which supplied chickpeas, according to Bhaskar English.

अब भुना हुआ चना भी मिलावटी आ रहा। गोरखपुर में 30 टन मिलावटी चना पकड़ा है। चमड़ा रंगने वाला औरामाइन केमिकल लगाकर चने को पीला चमकदार बनाया जा रहा था। ये केमिकल प्रतिबंधित और जहरीला है। मां तारा ट्रेडर्स इस चने की 375 बोरी बेच भी चुका है। pic.twitter.com/ZBerkEHB2C — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 17, 2025

The consignment contains 775 bags of roasted chickpeas, which were sent from Shriram Dal Industries to Messrs Maa Tara Traders in Katni on December 10. When the food security department raided the spot found that each bag contained 40 kg of chickpeas, with 400 bags were ordered. It reported that 375 bags of chickpeas have already been sold. 1 kg of chickpeas was purchased for Rs 58.

How To Check Adulterated Chana?

Chana, known as chickpeas, are a staple in most Indian households, but how to check their quality and find adulterated or safe to eat. This is most dangerous for health, but the market is flooded with low-quality and chemical-laden adulterated chana, which may silently affect you from the inside.

These chickpeas are coated with a chemical called auramine, which gives them the bright yellow colour, which resembles a chemical that looks like turmeric powder, which is diluted and mixed into the chana, which makes the coated chana look fresh and appealing.

Water Test: To check the purity of chana from chemicals at home, soak some chana in a glass of water and stir gently. It the water turns milky or chalky, it indicates the presence of polishing chemicals like talc or chalk powder.

Rub Test: Rub a few chana on a white cloth. If yellow or reddish stains appear, it indicates artificial colouring. No stains indicate natural chana.

Smell Test: Soak the grains in water, rinse them, and smell the grains. A chalky, chemical or soapy odour signals adulteration. A mild earthy smell shows ok.

Heat Test: Heat a few grains in a pan without using oil. If a chemical is present, it will indicate the presence of adulteration.