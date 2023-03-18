"Government agencies being misused"; Mamata could be "game changer": Shatrughan Sinha

By Gaurav Arora

New Delhi [India], March 18 : Lashing out at the BJP-led central government, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha said on Saturday said "government agencies are being misused" against the opposition and hoped Mamata Banerjee could be a "game changer" in 2024 parliamentary poll.

In an exclusive interview with , Lok Sabha MP from Asansol said "All government agencies are being misused. More than 95 per cent of the cases are against the people of the opposition."

"118 cases out of 124 were only on the opposition. If any leader joins the BJP, the case should be closed. BJP has become a washing machine," Sinha alleged.

"Government agencies are being misused, so many cases, that too only on the opposition. I want to say to the friends of BJP, live and let live," he added.

Sinha believed that Mamta Banerjee can be a big game-changer. "The only woman who is the biggest star and capable street fighter after the former PM Indira Gandhi. Mamta Banerjee is the lady of substance, let the time come, and everything will be visible".

"It has become old talk that who will be the leader? Now it has to be seen state-wise, who supports how many seats, there is no special issue left, state-wise elections will be held this time. Mamta Banerjee registered a thumping victory over the BJP in Bengal. Everyone has seen what happened in Himachal, Bihar and many other states," he said.

While referring to the ongoing logjam in the Budget session, Sinha said that Parliament is the right platform for the opposition to speak, but to divert attention, the "friends of the ruling party are making various excuses."

"It has never happened after independence, the people in power are creating a deadlock in the Parliament. It is the job of the government to run the Parliament, but I am seeing for the first time that this blockage has been done by the ruling party," Sinha highlighted.

On Rahul Gandhi's "Democracy under attack" remark in London, TMC MP defended the Wayanad MP.

"I have heard the statement of Rahul Gandhi, he has not said anything in foreign countries which should embarrass the country," he said.

"Prime Minister himself has said many things in Canada and China and at many places that was embarrassing for India. He ( PM Modi) said where were you born? I am ashamed, India is a country of snake charmers, what he said does not suit the Prime Minister's post," he said.

On the opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe into allegations of fraud against Ad Group, Sinha said, "The government is not accepting the demand of JPC because it is their compulsion. Elections of Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh are still pending, so the demand of the opposition is not being accepted".

"If JPC's demand is accepted, many other things will come to the fore, the ruling party will have to face the consequences in the elections".

"That's why this thing is not being accepted. I think the government itself does not want the Parliament to run because if the Parliament runs, many things will come to the fore. I do not consider Ad guilty but I cannot call him innocent either until many things come to the fore. The public has the right to know what is the truth," Sinha added.

He added that the government wants that the Parliament should not run before the elections, so excuses are being made. "The opposition is moving forward very strongly"

TMC MP said that he will not comment on JP Nadda's statement, "But if it is so why doesn't the government arrest him (Rahul Gandhi) if he is a traitor, what is the use of such a traitor in the parliament?"

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief JP Nadda on Friday drew a comparison between the Congress leader and billionaire investor George Soros and said that both of them speak the "same language".

"Why do George Soros and Rahul Gandhi speak the same language? Why do Pakistan and Congress speak similarly?" Nadda questioned in a video message.

Responding to Nishikant Dubey's motion seeking to remove Rahul Gandhi from Parliament, and suspend him, Sinha said, "This is a dictatorship, everyone has the right to express his opinion in a democracy".

"The people of the country do not know what is the issue, or why the Parliament is not functioning. The work of the country has come to a standstill," he said.

"I left BJP myself, no one pulled me out. I know everyone in BJP," he said.

On the opposition's efforts to forge a united front against BJP, Sinha said, "Many times it happens that all the people who meet first, they meet because of their respective regional strengths. Some people may have met after the elections, but the entire opposition is united regarding inflation and other issues".

He called Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra a revolutionary movement.

