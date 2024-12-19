Government Blocks 18 OTT Platforms for Obscene and Indecent Content Under New IT Regulations

The central government has taken significant action by blocking 18 OTT platforms operating in the country. These platforms have been accused of sharing content that is considered obscene and inappropriate. This information was shared by L Murugan, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, during a session in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. He explained that the blocking of these 18 platforms was done in accordance with the IT Rules, 2021.

L Murugan emphasized that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has worked closely with various intermediaries to ensure these regulations are enforced effectively. Consequently, the 18 OTT platforms were officially blocked on March 14, 2024, for publishing content deemed obscene and indecent. In response to a question from Anil Desai, a member of the Shiv Sena's UBT, Murugan confirmed that the action taken against these platforms was based on the IT Rules, 2021.

It is important to note that these rules address not only issues related to obscene content but also establish a code of conduct for publishers of news and current affairs on digital media, as well as for those managing online curated content, specifically targeting OTT platforms. This regulatory framework aims to ensure that all digital content meets acceptable standards and promotes responsible publishing practices across the digital landscape.