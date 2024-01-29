Government Calls All-Party Meeting Ahead of Budget Session

In a customary pre-session ritual, the government has convened an all-party meeting of floor leaders for tomorrow, Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming Budget session. Leaders from various political outfits are expected to raise key issues they intend to address in Parliament, while the government will outline its legislative agenda and seek cooperation for a smooth session.

This session, running from January 31st to February 9th, will be shorter than usual due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. During this period, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an interim budget, bridging the gap until the new government takes office and tables the full-fledged budget.

The session will commence with President Droupadi Murmu's address to both Houses of Parliament, outlining the government's vision and key priorities for the coming year.