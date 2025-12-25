Government Clears Two New Airlines: All You Need to Know About FlyExpress and Alhind Air, Their Owners and Journey
December 25, 2025
India’s civil aviation landscape is on the brink of a significant shift, with the Union government approving two new airline ventures from southern India. These developments could gradually challenge the dominance of established carriers such as IndiGo in the domestic market. Both companies are expected to receive their Air Operator Certificates from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in the near future, allowing them to begin operations. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that while Shankh Air had earlier secured its clearance, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress were granted no-objection certificates this week. The timing is notable, following large-scale flight cancellations by IndiGo earlier this month.
FlyExpress and its logistics-driven model
FlyExpress is a newly launched Hyderabad-based airline that has recently obtained national-level recognition from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Unlike traditional passenger-focused carriers, the company is primarily oriented toward courier and cargo transportation. According to official information, FlyExpress offers cost-effective logistics solutions connecting India with destinations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Germany, Dubai, and France. Its services include transporting documents, parcels, food items, medicines, and both household and industrial goods. This strong logistics emphasis positions FlyExpress to tap into the rapidly expanding global supply chain and e-commerce ecosystem.
Ownership, base, and regulatory roadmap of FlyExpress
FlyExpress operates out of its headquarters in Begumpet, Hyderabad, and media reports identify Konkati Suresh as the company’s key promoter. After receiving the no-objection certificate, the airline must now secure the Air Operator Certificate from the DGCA before commencing commercial services. Details regarding its aircraft fleet, route network, and operational scale have not yet been disclosed. Industry observers believe these aspects will determine how effectively FlyExpress can integrate cargo efficiency with potential future passenger services. For now, regulatory clearance remains the final and most crucial step before the airline can formally enter India’s aviation market.
Al Hind Air’s Kerala roots and expansion strategy
Al Hind Air is a Kerala-based airline owned by Mohammed Haris T, a well-known name in the travel and tourism sector. The parent Al Hind Group has a strong presence in tour and travel services, giving the airline an established customer base from the outset. Al Hind Air plans to initially deploy ATR-72 aircraft on domestic routes, with operations set to begin from Cochin International Airport. After stabilising its domestic network, the airline intends to expand to international destinations such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, catering to strong Gulf travel demand from Kerala.
What lies ahead for the new airlines
With the no-objection certificates now secured, both FlyExpress and Al Hind Air must complete the DGCA’s evaluation process to obtain their Air Operator Certificates. Only after this approval can they launch scheduled commercial flights. The entry of these airlines is expected to increase competition, improve connectivity, and offer more choices to passengers and businesses alike. Their progress will be closely monitored, especially as India’s aviation sector continues to recover and expand. If executed effectively, these new entrants could gradually reshape regional air travel and logistics dynamics across the country.