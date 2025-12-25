Government Clears Two New Airlines: All You Need to Know About FlyExpress and Alhind Air, Their Owners and Journey

India’s civil aviation landscape is on the brink of a significant shift, with the Union government approving two new airline ventures from southern India. These developments could gradually challenge the dominance of established carriers such as IndiGo in the domestic market. Both companies are expected to receive their Air Operator Certificates from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in the near future, allowing them to begin operations. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that while Shankh Air had earlier secured its clearance, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress were granted no-objection certificates this week. The timing is notable, following large-scale flight cancellations by IndiGo earlier this month.

Also Read: India to Get Two New Airlines as Centre Clears Al Hind Air and Fly Express