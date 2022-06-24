Government notifies organisational set up of Central Bureau of Communication

The Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) will be now be known as the Central Bureau of Communication, following a gazette notification.

The government has notified the nomenclature of BOC at headquarters, zonal, regional and field level offices.

According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting notification on June 21, the name in English at headquarters level will be Central Bureau of Communication.

At DG Zonal level, it will be "Central Bureau of Communication (Zonal Office-zone, name of states in the zone)" and at the Regional Level Central Bureau of Communication (Regional Office, ROB name (State's name)".

"Bureau of Outreach and Communication was set up on December 8, 2017 after the merger of erstwhile media units of I&B Ministry. Organisational setup of integrated BOC at Headquarter, Zonal, Regional and Field Level is finalised vide this notification," the notification said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor