"Government, other stakeholders should work together to offset negative impact of chemical fertilizers": Union Minister

New Delhi [India], July 8 : Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that the excessive use of nutrients in agriculture in an unbalanced manner has led to reduced soil fertility and vitality.

"It is essential that the government and all the stakeholders work together to offset the negative impact of chemical fertilizers in agriculture," said Minister Mandaviya.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired the stakeholder workshop on the Strategy for the Promotion of Alternative Nutrition to reduce dependence on Chemical Fertilizers for Soil Health and Sustainability.

The Union Minister also highlighted the adverse effects of chemical fertilizers on both animals and humans.

"It is our responsibility to increase agricultural production, but at the same time we need to strengthen agricultural systems in a way that we do not compromise the fertility of the soil, as well as the health of our citizens", said Mandaviya.

Concentrating on the role of scientists in the country, he stated, "We celebrate the scientists and their contribution to the nation, but now they have the responsibility of fulfilling the aspirations of the people for devising solutions that drive both agricultural, as well as soil productivity. At the same time, these solutions need to be shared in a way that can be understood and implemented by farmers."

Further, the union minister also emphasized the importance of consultation between government and agricultural stakeholders so that their suggestions and feedback can be incorporated into policies.

In addition to this, Ramesh Chand (a member of Niti Aayog) said, "Chemical fertilizers are easy to use, which is why people tend to overlook their negative impacts. It is important that we use this workshop to discuss ways to strengthen sustainable practices in farming in India. It is an interactive platform, and the active participation of all stakeholders is necessary to make it fruitful."

"Solutions for agricultural productivity need to be devised that ensure the welfare of the farmers, safeguard the health of the environment, as well as strengthen the agricultural sector", Chand added.

Furthermore, Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary (Department of Fertilizers) spoke of the recent decisions taken by the government to boost agricultural productivity, as well as rejuvenate soil fertility.

In this regard, he said, "With an outlay of Rs 3,70,128 crores, PM PRANAM (PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment, and Amelioration of Mother Earth) aims to promote natural, and organic farming, rejuvenate soil productivity, boost farmer incomes and ensure food security in the country."

Additionally, Manoj Ahuja, the secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, added, "We need to work with agricultural universities to take the message and benefits of these schemes to the farmers at the ground level."

