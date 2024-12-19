"Government Wants to Divert Attention, BJP MPs Tried to Block Us at Parliament Gate": Rahul Gandhi

Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar have caused a significant uproar in Parliament, leading to protests from opposition parties led by Congress. They accuse the BJP of being "anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution." Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, criticized the BJP for mishandling the situation and suggested that the BJP is attempting to divert attention from important issues like the Adani controversy.

During a joint press conference, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, claimed that BJP MPs blocked their protest and tried to stop them from entering Parliament. He alleged that the BJP was avoiding discussions about the Adani case, which has recently drawn attention in the United States.

"The BJP's strategy is clear—they want to suppress the Adani case and prevent any discussion in the House. Amit Shah's comments about Dr. Ambedkar further show that the BJP and RSS are anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution. The Home Minister should resign and apologize," Gandhi stated. He also claimed that both he and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge were pushed and threatened by BJP MPs near the Parliament entrance.

On the other hand, BJP MPs alleged that the Congress protest turned violent, with BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi claiming he was injured during the altercation. Sarangi accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing another MP, who then fell onto him, causing his injuries. "I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP, and that MP fell on me, leading to my injury," Sarangi told reporters. Both injured MPs were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

The BJP accused the Congress-led INDIA bloc of creating chaos to distract from developmental issues. However, Congress leaders maintained that their protest was aimed at upholding democratic values and holding the government accountable on matters of national interest.

As tensions escalate, the incident has intensified political divisions, with each side blaming the other for disruptions in parliamentary proceedings. Congress has reiterated its demand for an apology from the Home Minister and a thorough discussion on the Adani controversy, emphasizing that the government cannot silence the opposition.