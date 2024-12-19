Parliament Scuffle: Anurag Thakur and Other BJP MPs File Police Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi (VIDEO)

BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj on Thursday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The complaint accuses Gandhi of assault and incitement, following an alleged altercation during protests in Parliament.

Thakur, speaking to reporters, said the complaint had been filed under various sections. He that the complaint outlined the incident that occurred outside Makar Dwar, where NDA MPs were protesting peacefully. "We have filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for assault and incitement. We have mentioned in detail the incident that happened today outside Makar Dwar, where NDA MPs were protesting peacefully... We have given a complaint under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351. Section 109 is attempt to murder, Section 117 is voluntary causing grievous hurt," BJP MP said.

The allegations come after a clash between the NDA and INDIA bloc parties in Parliament. The altercation led to injuries for two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. Both MPs were rushed to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

Medical Superintendent Ajay Shukla confirmed that both MPs had suffered head injuries and were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Shukla said that Sarangi had experienced heavy bleeding and required stitches. Rajput, who had previously fallen unconscious, was conscious but reported dizziness and anxiety.

The protests in Parliament on Thursday saw BJP MPs demonstrating against Congress for allegedly insulting B R Ambedkar. Opposition MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, staged a separate protest demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks about B R Ambedkar.

The controversy erupted during a debate on the Constitution when Amit Shah said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata."