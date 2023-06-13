Govt agrees to increase minimum price for sunflower crops: Haryana Farmer leader

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], June 13 : Farmer leader Karam Singh Mathana on Tuesday said that the Haryana government has agreed to their demand for implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 6,400 for sunflower seeds.

Notably, traffic on Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway 44 continued to be affected on Tuesday with farmers blocking the road at Pipli in Haryana's Kurukshetra over the demand to increase the minimum price for sunflower crops.

"The major issue of MSP is still not solved but our meeting with the Government was successful. Today, the government has agreed to fulfil our demand," Karam Singh Mathana said.

Meanwhile, the farmers have announced to end their protest.

"The blocked roads will be opened today. We were protesting so that our crops are purchased at MSP. We will keep fighting for MSP across the country. Our leaders will also be released soon. Cases filed against our leaders will be taken back," Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said.

The crops had been damaged due to unseasonal rains in the state in March-April this year.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Saturday released Rs 29.13 crore as interim compensation to 8,528 farmers for sunflowers grown on 36,414 acres. The farmers are demanding that the state government procure sunflowers at an MSP of Rs 6,400 per quintal.

Under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana price difference payment scheme the state government is giving Rs 1,000 per quintal as interim support for sunflower crops sold below MSP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor