Govt is working at grassroots level for welfare of tribal society: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the government is working at the grassroots level for the welfare of tribal society.

After inaugurating the National Tribal Research Institute in the national capital today, Shah said, "National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI) will work to realize PM Narendra Modi ji's vision of connecting the diversity of tribal societies and other tribal institutions running across the country."

"PM Modi has worked at the grassroots level for tribal society. PM Modi also started celebrating Tribal Pride Day. As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he started the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana for the overall development of the tribal society, which led to the development of individuals, village and region."

He said, "NTRI will be helpful in drawing a blueprint for the overall development of the tribal society. It will also work for coordination with states, training of employees, capacity building of other institutions and data collection. In the next 25 years, this institute will become the backbone of the development of tribal society."

Lashing out at the Congress party, he said, "Research has always been the basis of the development policies of Prime Minister Modi. And that is why during the time of Congress, the budget of research which was only Rs 7 crores has been increased by PM Modi to Rs 150 crores."

The institute will collaborate and network with reputed research institutes, universities, and organizations as well as academic bodies and resource centres.

It will monitor projects of Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs), Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and research scholars of NFS and set up norms for improvement in the quality of research and training.

Its other activities would be to provide policy inputs to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as well as State Welfare Departments, Design studies and programs that improve or support socio-economic aspects of tribal lifestyles, create and maintain of Database of PMAAGY, provide guidelines in setting and running of tribal museums and showcasing rich tribal cultural heritage of India under one umbrella.

Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, other cabinet and state Ministers including Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju; MoS Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta; MoS Tribal affairs Bishweswar Tudu; MoS Minority Affairs John Barla and MoS Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

An exhibition showcasing the achievements of the Tribal Affairs Ministry under the leadership of the Prime Minister was also displayed.

More than 100 tribal artisans and tribal dance troupes from across the country showcased their indigenous products and performances.

Tribal Research Institute (TRI) is the research body of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at the state level. It is envisaged that TRIs should focus on their core responsibilities as the body of knowledge and research more or less as a think tank for tribal development, preservation of tribal cultural heritage, providing inputs to states for evidence-based planning and appropriate legislations, capacity building of tribals and persons and institutions associated with tribal affairs, dissemination of information and creation of awareness.

There are 26 Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

( With inputs from ANI )

