Govt mercilessly trampling voices of women players under their boots: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and said that the government is mercilessly trampling the voices of women players under their boots.

Sharing pictures of the police action against the protesting wrestlers on Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, " The medals on the chest of the players are the pride of our country. With those medals, due to the hard work of the sportspersons, the honor of the country increases.

Condemning the police action against the wrestlers, she added, "The arrogance of the BJP government has increased so much that the government is mercilessly trampling the voices of our women players under their boots."

"This is totally wrong. The whole country is watching the arrogance of the government and this injustice", Priyanka Gandhi said.

Earlier today, the protesting wrestlers who were trying to march towards the new Parliament from their site of protest at Jantar Mantar were stopped and detained by the security personnel in Delhi.

Delhi Police earlier said that "unsocial elements" won't be allowed to enter the national capital to ensure smooth conduct of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, said DCP, Sonipat East Gaurav Rajpurohit.

Delhi Police increased the security in the national capital, including on its borders ahead of the march by wrestlers.

The Police barricaded all the borders of the national capital in order to prevent any protest or gathering.

The wrestlers had announced that they planned to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament as part of their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. Seven women wrestlers have filed a police complaint against him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor