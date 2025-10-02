Govt orders probe into Chennai firm's allegations of corruption against Customs officials

New Delhi, Oct 2 The Finance Ministry on Thursday ordered a thorough investigation by a senior officer into allegations of corruption raised by Chennai-based import-export company Wintrack Inc against officials of the Customs Department.

“The Government has taken cognisance of the matter raised by M/s Wintrack Inc. The Department of Revenue has been directed to undertake a fair, transparent, and fact-based inquiry into the issue," a Finance Ministry statement said.

A senior officer from the Department of Revenue has been deputed to conduct a detailed factual enquiry, including hearing all parties concerned and officials, while thoroughly examining relevant documentary evidence, it said.

"The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness, and the government is committed to taking appropriate and expeditious action in accordance with the law," it further stated.

The Finance Ministry further clarified that the government has implemented a series of taxpayer-friendly initiatives, such as the adoption of the Taxpayer Charter, the introduction of faceless customs procedures, and the establishment of appellate bodies for dispute resolution, with the objective of enhancing transparency and promoting ease of doing business.

Wintrack Inc., a small global trading company, announced that it would cease all import and export operations in India.

"From October 1, 2025, our company will cease import/export activities in India,” Wintrack wrote in a statement posted on X.

"For the past 45 days, Chennai Customs officials have relentlessly harassed us. After exposing their bribery practices twice this year, they retaliated, effectively crippling our operations and destroying our business in India. We deeply thank everyone who has supported us during these difficult times," the company founded by Prawin Ganeshan alleged.

The issue that triggered the controversy involves a shipment of personal massagers sold in India and global markets as sexual wellness products. In one post, Gansehan claimed: "The shipment in question is this massager! How can a factory sell a massager without a charging cable? The charging cable is included as part of the new product kit; every new product requires a charging cable to function. Customs raised an issue for the first time this year, questioning why charging cables were not declared separately."

In its X statement, Wintrack said: "Exposed bribery @ Chennai Customs, Faced revenge. Lost business. Corruption won this battle. They can destroy our business, not our voice."

However, the Customs Department in Chennai has denied the allegations raised by the company.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the apex body that controls the Customs Department, also issued a statement on Thursday, stating: "Regarding the allegations of corruption against Chennai Customs raised by Prawin Ganeshan on Twitter, it is clarified that the issue pertains to misdeclaration and misclassification by the importer. Chennai Customs has already responded on this aspect."

“Subsequently, the importer has shared certain names and screenshots on Twitter. The matter has been noted, and all facts will be duly examined. Necessary action, as warranted under the law, will be taken,” the statement added.

