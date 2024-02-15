Govt should find solution to farmers' demands: Hooda

Chandigarh, Feb 15 Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the government should find a solution to demands of agitating farmers by holding talks.

Hooda said the government should accept demands of the farmers. He said that when the Congress government is formed in the state, the responsibility of crop insurance will be handed over to government companies, and farmers will also be guaranteed minimum support price (MSP).

Leader of Opposition Hooda reached Sonipat town to inaugurate the Girls Model School established by Tikaram Shikshan Sansthan where he was given a warm welcome.

The two-time chief minister appreciated the work done by the organisation in the field of education.

Police have erected several layers of barricades on the Punjab-Haryana borders with tense situations and the traffic is affected.

In the last three days, the police used tear gas on demonstrators in a bid to stop farmers' protests from reaching the national capital.

Scores of policemen and farmers got injuries in stone pelting that ensued between them.

The farmers -- representing over 200 farmer unions -- are adamant on heading to the national capital to lodge their protest over unfulfilled demands, including legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) of crops, waiver of farm loans and criminal cases against those protesting farm laws be dropped.

