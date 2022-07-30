Govt staff issued memo in Telangana for 'not attending' KTR's birthday celebrations

Three staff members of the Bellampally Municipal Council were given a show memo for not attending the birthday celebrations of Telangana Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao.

The birthday celebrations were held on July 24 at Bellampally government hospital.

According to the memo, the staff members were informed via WhatsApp message to attend the event, however, the message for the same was "ignored".

"All the office staff was informed to attend through WhatsApp message. But the message was ignored, and the memo was issued due to poor attendance of the below employers," said the memo.

The memo was issued to a senior assistant, a junior assistant and a system manager.

A reply was sought from the recipient of the memo and were warned of action if they did not respond to the memo.

"In this connection, so why action should not be taken against you for not attending the above-mentioned event. You can reply to this memo within (24) hours after touching it. Otherwise, disciplinary action will be taken against you and your superiors will be informed if you do not respond to this memo," said the memo.

( With inputs from ANI )

