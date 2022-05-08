Govt to engage more players, trainers for upcoming sports events, says Anurag Thakur

After laying the foundation stone for Sports Authority of India (SAI) projects on the occasion of the 61st foundation day of Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the government is aiming to engage more players and trainers for upcoming sports events.

"NSNIS Patiala has completed 61 years. Under Modi government, we have invested Rs 150 crore in development of sports infrastructure here. Players will get a lot of benefits through this. We're aiming to engage more players and trainers for upcoming sports events," said Thakur told the mediapersons.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday laid the foundation stones of Sports Authority of India (SAI) projects on the occasion of the 61st foundation day of Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), in Patiala.

This is part of the revamping of NSNIS Patiala wherein the government is investing more than Rs 150 crore in 3 years.

The first project is the setting up of a National Centre of Sports Coaching including a High tech sports science labs and a Strength and Conditioning Hall for the education of diploma holders.

The new infrastructure includes an indoor 3-lane track and a full rehabilitation and recovery gym for athletes. The strength and conditioning hall has the capacity to accommodate 150 athletes at one go and promises to be one of the biggest such facilities in the country.

The second project is the construction of a centralized fully air-conditioned Kitchen and Food Court with a sitting capacity of 400 people and a modular kitchen with a capacity of preparing 2000 meals.

The third project is the increase of hostel capacity by 450 with the building of 2 new hostels on the campus.

