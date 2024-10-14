Govt will plead for death penalty for accused involved in Baba Siddique's killing: CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, Oct 14 Amid the opposition’s criticism over the deteriorating law and order situation following the murder of NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that the state government will plead in the court for the death penalty for the accused involved in the latter’s killing.

“The police have so far arrested two accused while the third is still at large. The police are looking for the third accused and also a mastermind. The government will make strong efforts seeking the death penalty for these accused,” he told reporters after the state cabinet meeting in which a resolution was passed condoling the death of Baba Siddique.

Shinde slammed the opposition for targeting the government over the killing of Baba Siddique and accusing it of failing law and order situation in the state. He said that the opposition has no moral right to level accusations against the state government about law and order.

Shinde recalled that after the Badlapur sexual abuse accused Akshay Shinde fired rounds at the police, the latter responded.

“After that, the opposition questioned why the police shot at the accused. Should the police face the bullets? The opposition is beating the drum from both sides. A little girl was raped in the Badlapur incident. Those who take the side of the accused are the opposition parties. They should not teach us law and order. Also, we will not spare even a single accused in the case of the attack on Baba Siddique in which he was killed. The government will press for the death penalty for the accused involved in Baba Siddique’s killing,’’ he said. He reiterated that the trial of Baba Siddique killing will take place in the fast-track court.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch sources said that the police have recovered two pistols and 28 live rounds from the accused, adding that they are investigating the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the killing of Baba Siddique.

The sources added that Baba Siddique did not have classified security but was provided with three security personnel by the Mumbai Police. When the firing took place, just one of the security personnel was accompanying Baba Siddique on Saturday evening. The matter is being investigated from all angles.

Sources further said that the assailants had brought pepper spray, first, the assailants were going to spray pepper spray and then shoot but the third accused Shivakumar Gautam started firing directly.

An offence has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Indian and the Arms Act in the Nirmal Nagar Police Station.

