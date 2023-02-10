Govt withdraws appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'

The government has withdrawn its appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'. The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), which comes under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, issued the appeal on February 6.

“As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February 2023 stands withdrawn,” the AWBI order issued on February 10 read.