Greater Noida Accident: Mother and Son Rescued After Car Crashes Into Truck on Yamuna Expressway (Watch Video)

Greater Noida, May 24: A mother and son narrowly escaped serious injury after their car collided with a tractor-trolley on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Thursday, May 23.

The accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway leading back to Delhi when their Creta car, travelling at high speed, collided with a truck loaded with bricks. The car's front part is fully crashed, and all the airbags come out.

Locals alerted the authorities upon hearing the crash. The Dankaur police station, along with local residents, managed to rescue the trapped dua after a challenging rescue operation. Using a rope, they were able to open the car doors and rescue their son first, who was reportedly stuck in the driver's seat. The mother was also rescued after crews used an iron rod to push back the mangled parts of the vehicle.

Both the mother and her son were admitted to a hospital but are said to have sustained no major injuries and have since been discharged.