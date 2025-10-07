Greater Noida Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Tetra Pak Drink Pipe Manufacturing Unit in Ecotech 3

A huge fire broke out at a factory unit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in the early hours of Tuesday, October 7. The blaze erupted in a unit that manufactured tetra pack drink pipes situated in Ecotech 3. Over six fire tenders are present at the spot and working to control the raging blaze.

The commercial building housing factories was fully gutted by fire. Gautam Buddha Nagar chief fire officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar said that a call was received at around 3 am to the Gautam Buddha Nagar fire department about the fire. "The building houses paper straw manufacturing factory. About 15 fire vehicles were pressed into service to control the blaze," said the CFO.

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A fire breaks out at a factory in Ecotech 3, which produces Tetra Pack drink pipes. Over six fire extinguishers were used to control the blaze pic.twitter.com/lRPDp7HIHM — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2025

According to the fire officer, the blaze is now under control and a cooling operation is being carried out by the firefighters at the factory. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident and the reason for the fire will be investigated after the cooling process.