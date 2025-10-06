Thane: Fire Officer Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Godown Along Mumbai-Nashik Highway

A major fire broke out at a godown storing chemicals along the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Maharashtra's Thane district of Maharashtra. While no casualty was reported in the blaze, which erupted around 9.45 pm on Sunday, October 5, a fire officer was injured after falling into a drain during the firefighting operation.

Thick smoke from the burning chemicals triggered panic in the industrial area. Efforts were sill on to douse the blaze. The fire originated in the chemical storage unit located near Savad Naka in Lonad village of Bhiwandi town along the highway, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporatkion's disaster management cell chief Saquib Kharbe.

Massive Clouds of Smoke Blowing Out from Chemical Godown

Massive fire has broken down somewhere on the nashik highway near bhiwandi ..

2 Godowns have turned into ashes.....

Several fire bridges and water tankers were rushed to the post after receiving the information. There was no report of any major injuries after slipping and falling into a drain while wearing a fire suit during the operation and was immediately provided medical assistance.

Four fire engines, two from Kalyan and one each from Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar were rushed to the spot. Several fire personnel were at the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames.