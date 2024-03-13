Greater Noida Fire: Hubge Blaze Erupts at Dhaba in Gau City Due to Short Circuit; Watch Video

According to reports, a fire broke out earlier today (March 13) in several dhabas (restaurants) in the Bisrakh Police Station area of Greater Noida. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze.

Firefighters are battling the flames, with eight fire tenders deployed to the scene. Gas cylinders were also exploded due to fire at the restaurants. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Greater Noida's Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar confirmed the incident and stated that fire services responded promptly upon receiving fire reports. Currently ten fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze involving six dhabas and two shops. The fire is now under control, and firefighters are conducting cooling operations to prevent re-ignition.

"We received information about fire in a few dhabas in Gau City Circle. Fire services vehicles left for the spot. We found six dhabas and two shops on fire. 10 fire tenders are here. We have brought the fire under control, cooling operation is underway...There are no casualties or injuries in the incident," said CFO Pradeep Kumar.

