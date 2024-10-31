Greater Noida Mobile Phone Blast: Man Injured After Device Explodes in His Pocket

A shocking incident occurred in Greater Noida when a mobile phone exploded in a man’s pocket, causing serious injuries. The victim, identified as Rishi Kumar, was returning home from work when the explosion took place.

According to Kumar, as he entered his car, the three-year-old mobile phone in his pocket suddenly exploded, burning his leg and damaging his clothes. He immediately jumped out of the car and tried to extinguish the flames.

Kumar was taken to a hospital, where doctors reported he suffered a serious leg injury, which could take about 20 to 25 days to heal. He had purchased the mobile phone for ₹10,000 three years ago. Following the incident, Kumar expressed fear of using mobile phones and advised family members to limit their usage.

He urged others to keep mobile devices away from their beds while sleeping to prevent similar accidents. Kumar also cautioned the public to handle their phones carefully, especially if they have old or damaged batteries.